Letters to the Editor: Thank you STPUD (Opinion)
Dear Editor:
After 30 years as a customer, in 2020 I finally made an online account with South Tahoe Public Utility District. Not only did I correct my account information by eliminating the home phone number that I haven’t had since 2017, I also signed up for their Water Smart program and requested water leak email notifications.
Well, last week, after a day of not being home, I received a “water use exceeded your normal use” notification. Hmmm. The next day, same thing. We crawled around under the house and checked around the shut off — no obvious leak. Another notification. Couldn’t sleep and walked around the house listening, then went outside. Without day noises, it was obvious that the snow shedding from the roof had turned on a hose bib. After some digging this morning, it is now shut off.
I can’t imagine how much more water would have been wasted if I hadn’t been alerted by the notice. What a great service — thank you, STPUD. I’d highly recommend the Water Smart notification program to other customers.
Lisa O’Daly, South Lake Tahoe
Dear Editor: