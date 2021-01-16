Letters: Zero tolerance for violence; Douglas needs to act on VHRS (Opinion)

Our country needs zero tolerance for politically motivated violence

Dear Editor:

I normally do not share my journaling, but today my heart had tears.

Are there more peaceful protests than not? Protesters seem to start with the idea of a “good” cause. Being Americans and having the freedom to exercise the First Amendment is a right. But as some protests unfold, many turn to violence, vandalism, looting and more. The purpose of getting a message across then becomes mute.

Most good intentions are now foreshadowed by barbaric behavior and Americans become more divided. Does our leadership, media, tweets, etc. provoke this? I believe it does. In fact, I see it as the driving force.

As the days of one administration end and America continues with a new president, protesting will continue. If there is one thing our country needs more than anything, it’s a bipartisan political lens to embrace zero tolerance of politically motivated violence.

I am a daughter of two immigrant parents who were fleeing violence in a communist country. They embraced America and called it home.

Lisa Swift, South Lake Tahoe

Douglas County needs to act VHRs in Tahoe Township

Dear Editor:

Vacation home rentals have changed the landscape of our Tahoe Township neighborhoods and disrupted resident living conditions. Some of our neighborhoods have 25% of the residences permitted as VHRs. Can we expect that these short term rental properties, frequently hosting large numbers of visitors, will be free from noise issues, parking problems, trash, traffic, illegal fireworks, fights and shootings?

What will happen if VHR growth continues? The recent ban on VHRs in South Lake Tahoe is being upheld by the courts, thereby increasing VHR investments to an all-time high in the Tahoe Township. In California, many cities have designated VHR’s as commercial entities and now only allow them in properly zoned areas, not residential neighborhoods.

Douglas County commissioners appear focused on keeping the rural character of the valley intact. I applaud their efforts and think that it is an appropriate action for their valley constituencies. However, why is there a double standard?

There are statues and ordinances permitting VHRs in the Tahoe Township and none in the valley. How is that legal? There are no zoning differences.

The BOCC has been studying the VHR problem for years, including the formation of a task force which offered recommendations that would mitigate issues. While I support this studied approach to determining how many VHRs should be allowed in the county, it is time for action.

This issue is not the making of the new board members, but it is now incumbent upon them to move quickly on the recommendations of the task force or stop issuing new permits until the ordinances have been fully reviewed, approved and implemented.

Jeffrey McDaniel, Glenbrook