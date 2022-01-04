Letter:Thank you to officials who helped during the winter storm (Opinion)
Dear Editor,
The team at Barton Memorial Hospital extends its gratitude to members of the City of South Lake Tahoe’s Police and Fire Departments as well as El Dorado County Search and Rescue who assisted in transporting a group of staff and physicians who were unable to commute to the hospital due to heavy snow and/or traffic related to the snow. We appreciate our partnership and the commitment to ensuring essential healthcare staff are available to care for our patients and community.
We are immensely grateful to these local organizations for their partnership in meeting the needs of our community, especially the dedicated safety professionals and snow removal personnel working around the clock.
Sincerely,
Barton Health
