Lighting up South Shore

Top 10 places to view Christmas lights — South Lake Tahoe is not on the list. Some places that are on the list, it doesn't even snow. In the winter wonderland that we live, you would figure that we who take pride in living at south Lake Tahoe would like to be on that list. Light it up and they will come and come back!

My challenge to the city of South Lake Tahoe, businesses and residents is: let's light this place up. It will do wonders for everyone's health and well being, it will make you smile all the way through town.

David Jones

Stateline, Nevada