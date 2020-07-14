Oppose AB3030, it takes away our right to fish (Opinion)

If Assembly Bill 3030 passes it not only takes our rights away to fish, but some of us rely on our fishing to provide food for our families without the pesticides and cruel means used in farmed fish that is sold in stores.

I was born and raised fishing in California waters both inland and off shore, as I see there are areas of importance to protect certain areas and species in danger, weighing in our rights and needs as American citizens should be a high priority when considering something that would have such a drastic negative effect on the active sportsman in our community.

Please oppose this bill, not only for the fisherman that rely on this industry as a career, the fisherman that feed their families but also the amount of tourism this brings from our country and many others for those who love the sport and hobby.

I’m writing today to urge you to oppose AB 3030. AB 3030 adds to California’s already burdensome and over-regulated environmental policy framework. AB 3030 also directly threatens recreational opportunities for Californians.

This bill proposes to restrict access to 30 percent of California’s waters and lands by 2030. The bill also directs the state to consider new marine protected areas (MPAs) in which recreational fishing may be banned.

Here are five reasons to oppose this bill.

1. It does not recognize any of the existing protections and management already in place. California is already a global leader in marine conservation and managed at both state and federal levels.

2. California already has a wide network of 146 marine protected areas (MPAs) reflecting the most restrictive marine environmental management policies in the world.

3. Fishing closures will reduce state revenues from fishing licenses and boating fees, and in turn reduce much needed funds for scientific study and fisheries enforcement.

4. This bill lacks clarity. It uses the term “protection” but does not specify what exactly that means. In addition, the bill also states that the current protections are inadequate, but fails to specify why.

5. AB 3030 would severely restrict recreational activities at a time when more, not less, open space is necessary for the enjoyment of all Californians.

6. The recreational fishing community has proposed amendments to correct the ills of AB3030 but those amendments have largely been rejected.

For these reasons and more, I strongly urge you to oppose AB 3030. Your opposition today will help ensure recreational fishing and outdoor activities will be available to all Californians, their kids and grandkids for generations to come.

Ryan Bussell is a South Lake Tahoe resident.