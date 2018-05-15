Letter: Pence appearance at NRA convention a bad move (opinion)
May 15, 2018
It is remarkable that the vice president would choose to send a strong message of support for a powerful and controversial lobby organization by speaking at the NRA convention in Dallas.
As a firearm owner, I am shocked at his disrespect for the countless American families that have been affected by gun violence. The vice president is sending the message that campaign contributions matter more than American lives, and that too many politicians are still in the pocket of the NRA. I urge my elected officials speak out against Mr. Pence's callous choice to speak at the NRA convention.
Lisa Holan
Truckee, California
