Philanthropy is making a bigger impact on Tahoe’s environment than ever (Opinion)

As we look back on the Tahoe Fund’s last fiscal year, one thing stands out: generosity is trending. Our supporters — who continue to grow in number — have enabled us to broaden our reach and make a more significant impact than ever. In fact, nearly 60 new Stewardship Circle members joined our efforts in the last year, giving us the ability to award over $1.4 million to 52 different projects. These philanthropic dollars helped leverage upwards of $7 million in public funds.

We celebrated new milestones including the completion of the unprecedented 72-mile cleanup of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline, with scuba divers from Clean Up The Lake removing 25,000 pounds of litter. We invested in Kodama Systems to automate forest health treatments and find opportunities to merchandize woody biomass. And, we committed $2 million for the next eight miles of the iconic East Shore Trail that will connect Sand Harbor to Spooner Lake State Park and include major safety improvements along State Route 28.

Our focus has also deepened as it relates to supporting projects that expand access and inclusivity in the Tahoe Basin. We commissioned a gap analysis to understand the challenges underserved communities face accessing the outdoors that has become a resource for those committed to making a difference. We also funded 13 different projects and programs designed to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for all to enjoy.

The successful outcomes of the past fiscal year embolden us to continue addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the Basin today. That includes pursuing solutions to increase the pace and scale of forest health, continuing to clean underwater litter hotspots around Lake Tahoe, and working with our partners to address transportation challenges. We’re also committed to making our trails more sustainable, and ensuring everyone who lives, works and plays here has access to the incredible outdoor experiences Tahoe has to offer.

As we’ve said many times before, none of this great work would be possible without the support, generosity and collaboration of our donors, community and partners. For that, we offer our deepest gratitude. Thank you for showing us the power of philanthropy.

Learn more about the Tahoe Fund and how to get involved at http://www.tahoefund.org .

— Cory Ritchie is the board chair of the Tahoe Fund; Amy Berry is the CEO of the Tahoe Fund.

