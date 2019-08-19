Publisher’s Perspective: Announcing Tahoe’s Most Remarkable Women (opinion)

NOMINATE A REMARKABLE WOMAN TODAY Click Click here to submit your nominations.

Whether it’s a mom, a friend, a business colleague or someone you’ve simply admired, we all know some pretty remarkable women who have left an impression on our lives. Many of those women never fully receive the recognition they deserve.

Hopefully we can change that.

Starting today, Aug. 19, and continuing through Sept. 16 you, the community, can nominate your choice for a remarkable woman in six categories. Those recognition categories will be:

Business Person/Entrepreneur

First Responder

Mentor/Teacher

Community Advocate/Volunteer

Woman to Watch

Athlete

In order to nominate, there are a few things to consider.

The woman you are nominating needs to have made (or still be making) their impact, and live, in the Tahoe Basin. This is not exclusive to one shore or another. Many women make an impact across the entire lake, and we want to make sure we are not discounting those efforts.

You may nominate one person per category. In order to submit the nomination, you will need to tell us why you are nominating that particular woman for that category. You may also submit a photo of that person, but it is not required.

Once the nomination period has closed, we will then have finalists for each category and a voting period will commence (more to come on that soon). Winners will be announced at a dinner event on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

At the event, we will also be presenting a special honorary Lady of the Lake award. This award will not be based on votes, but based on a panel’s decision over longevity and importance of impact.

The Tribune has partnered with the Tahoe Women’s Community Fund to ensure we leave no stone left unturned for this inaugural event.

Click here to submit your nominations.

I know there are more women who deserve recognition than will be nominated. Our hope is as this grows, we will be able to identify more and more women each year in an effort to truly recognize those women who continually strive to make Lake Tahoe (and the world) a better place.

Good luck.

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.