Publisher’s Perspective: Best of Tahoe nominations start April 1 (opinion)

Beginning April 1, one of my favorite times of the year begins: the annual Best of Tahoe awards.

Last year, we set a record for the number of votes received for the finalists. I'd love to break that record this year.

And why couldn't we? This contest is all about excitement and celebration. It's fun to put your brain to work and think about what's your favorite in all the different categories. What's been the best new business to open up over the past year? Have you discovered a new favorite place for pizza? Or are you sticking with the tried and true?

In either case, let the fun begin. As a reminder of the process for nominating and voting, here is a breakdown of how it all works:

For the month of April (April 1-30), we will be accepting nominations in the categories of Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Community, Health & Fitness, Services, Sports & Recreation, and Shopping.

Beginning Monday you can go here to cast your nomination: http://www.tahoedailytribune.com/bestof2019.

As a nominator, you do not need to fill out every category and you can come back each day to place your nomination. At the end of the nomination period, the top nomination earners will be whittled down to a handful of finalists.

One thing to keep in mind during this nomination period: we do have the ability to see inconsistencies with submissions that raise red flags, or could be considered as ballot stuffing.

One of the main points of the nomination period is to level the paying field so that everyone gets a fair shake and we come out of this process with the best, and most deserving, finalist candidates.

Once those are determined, the finalist voting period will open up for an intense two weeks from mid to late May (dates and info on this will come as we get closer).

But, let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. Much like the NCAA basketball tournament, you cannot overlook the process of getting to the finals.

So tell your friends, family, visitors and customers that the process to uncover the best that Lake Tahoe has to offer is underway.

In some cases it may take some extra effort to prove why you're worthy, but isn't that why you're one of Tahoe's best anyways?

Good luck to everyone.

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.