Publisher’s Perspective: Mutt Madness begins March 1 (Opinion)

While we had a pretty good idea how much the Tahoe community loved their dogs, we weren’t quite sure exactly how much. After opening up photo submissions for the Mutt Madness bracket challenge starting March 1, it’s quite evident: a lot.

An example of the Mutt Madness bracket. Provided



We received (literally) hundreds of photo submissions from our readers. And before you get out the pitchforks and torches because your dog was not chosen to make it into the final bracket, please know it was an extremely difficult decision.

We had to take into account handfuls of variables. Let’s be honest, all people are partial to specific breeds but we didn’t let our hearts overcome the fairness of the contest — although it was extremely hard not to put all the puppies through. Come on, they’re puppies! In the end, I think we have a good representation of all walks of breeds and ages.

There are more dogs (or should I say owners of dogs) that didn’t make the cut than made it through, so you’re bound to find a handful of dogs that you think are not better than your dog. I’m not disagreeing. Again, it was tough. Your dog was not the only one left out given the nature of the bracket-style contest.

If you’re familiar with the annual NCAA college basketball tournament then you’re familiar with how the contest will go. Round one will consist of the 64 finalists and the voting for each round will last five days. After each round we will eliminate half of the competitors, eventually ending up with a champion we’ll announce at the end of the March. Yes, there are prizes.

Just like the basketball tournament, you might find yourself rooting for a specific dog. That’s great. This is supposed to fun. Get behind those dogs and vote often. If it’s your dog that made it through, get family members to root them on and vote each round.

If you’re partial to the little guy (a.k.a. the “under” dog), then find your breed and show your colors. Ultimately we’ll end up with a winning dog, but really, us dog owners are the real winners, right?

Yes, I hear you, cat owners. Loud. And. Clear.

Voting can be found at: https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/muttmadness.

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.