Publisher’s Perspective: Who will win Best of Tahoe? (opinion)

The votes are in — and boy did they come in.

This year’s Best of Tahoe contest set a record with approximately 140,000 votes cast. Well done, Tahoe.

And now for the fun part: Like we started last year, we’re going to have an event to celebrate our winners. While we will not be announcing all of the winners at the event, which will take place at Lake Tahoe AleWorx (The Crossing “Y” location) on June 25, we will be announcing some winners live.

We would love for the community to come out and support your local businesses for a night of fun and celebration. Nothing fancy. Just good ol’ fun.

It will be all hands on deck for the Fourth of July holiday, so let’s have one last exhale and support the folks we work shoulder to shoulder with before all hell breaks loose.

So how will it work?

While we had over 100 categories for people to vote on, we chose 30 categories that we feel are representative of the local Tahoe culture. They also were some of the highest voted on categories.

Each of the top three vote getters were notified that we will be announcing the winner at the live event and we’d like for them to be in attendance should they be the winner. Think Academy Awards, but without the gas-bagging speeches.

What about the other categories?

In the past once the voting was finalized, we would notify the winners and ask them to keep it under wraps until we published the results to the public. While this part of the contest did not change — public announcement will be July 5 — we will have the all of the winner’s certificates there to take home if your business finished first in any category.

What else should I know?

Well it couldn’t be a party without prizes, right? Never fear. We will have some great prizes to giveaway at the event, especially if you are a business owner — you won’t want to miss out.

I know it may be rough to pry yourself away from reruns of “The Big Bang Theory,” but I think it’ll be worth it.

A couple cocktails, maybe win a prize, maybe even stay afterward for some dancing, who knows, it could shape up to be the best Tuesday ever.

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.