Letter: ‘Red Tails’ history lesson in South Lake Tahoe (opinion)

On Saturday, history happened at the South Lake Tahoe Library as children of the Original Tuskegee Airmen shared their personal, emotional and inspiring stories, along with historical facts about the famed "Red Tails," the first African-American fighter pilots of World War II.

It was a history lesson that no one there will ever forget!

This exceptional program could not have happened without a team effort and I want to praise all those involved. The Friends of the Library would like to thank our amazing library staff. In addition, thanks goes to the Lake Tahoe Historical Society who promoted this event and on the day of, provided manpower to transform the library and greeters to welcome the nearly 100 attendees.

Big kudos are extended to Hotel Azure who provided a home away from home for our Tuskegee guests. Rich Bodine and his staff really rolled out the red carpet. Appreciation must go to Heather Knisley who made the contact at the Reno Air Races to bring this history lesson to South Lake Tahoe.

Thank you also to Leigh Roberts, the PR officer for The Tuskegee Airmen Inc Heritage Center of Greater Sacramento. The daughter of the 1st cadet, she has made it her mission to keep this important history lesson alive and after Saturday's presentation, we as a community are better for all her efforts.

And finally, I extend gratitude to our community for supporting this event, not only with their presence but with their generous donations and memorabilia purchases. We live in a truly incredible city.

Denise Haerr

South Lake Tahoe, California