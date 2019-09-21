Remarkable women doing remarkable things at Lake Tahoe (Opinion)

As many of you know, Monday was the cut off day for nominating women in the six categories for our inaugural Lake Tahoe’s Most Remarkable Women.

In the coming days, we will be compiling all the nominations submitted for the finalist voting period that will begin Monday, Sept. 23, and run through Sunday, Oct. 6.

Before we jump into any other details, can I just say, “wow”? We had an overwhelming response from all around the basin and I want to thank each of you for taking the time out to submit your nomination.

But now comes the hard part. Having looked through the submissions over the course of the nomination period, it’s quite evident: we have some remarkable women doing some remarkable things.

I wish we had the opportunity to recognize all of you. Over time we will get to more, but right out of the gate there are going to be some very worthy women that will not get the recognition that they most likely deserve. While unfortunate, it goes to show you the caliber and quantity of the women who make up the communities around the Lake.

I can promise that we will diligently comb through each of the nominations in an effort to come up with the most deserving in each category. But how?

What people submitted will be part of how the finalists are determined. It has to be. We don’t know everyone and we need people to help us understand the person that was nominated. We know it will not be easy, but we will definitely put forth our best effort.

When the finalist voting opens up, you will only be able to vote once in each category. This will not be like the Best of Tahoe. You have one vote, so it’s important that you place it with the person you feel is most deserving.

Winners will be announced at a dinner event Thursday, Oct. 24 at, the Hard Rock Hotel Casino. We will not be letting the winner know ahead of time, so what you see at this event should prove to be genuine fun and excitement.

When voting opens, so will the opportunity to purchase tickets to the event.

As previously mentioned, we will also be presenting a special honorary Lady of the Lake award. This award will not be based on votes, but based on a panel’s decision over longevity and importance of impact.

Also as previously mentioned, the Tribune has partnered with the Tahoe Women’s Community Fund. By doing this, it helps to ensure we are keeping the remarkable women of Tahoe in the forefront and telling those stories that matter most.

To submit your finalist vote go to http://www.tahoedailytribune.com/remarkablewomen2019 starting Monday.

Thank you again for making such a great effort on this event. With your help, we know this will be a great way to honor women in the community.

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.