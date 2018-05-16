Letter: Use #RobinRocks to remember Tahoe resident Robin Rittenhouse (opinion)
May 16, 2018
Robin Rittenhouse, a 20-year local, passed away April 8 of ovarian cancer.
Robin was a avid hiker and gardener. She loved collecting rocks on all her many hikes .
To honor her, all her friends started a project called Robins Rocks. They are hand-painted messages that will touch your heart and brighten your soul .
If you have been fortunate enough to find one, just know that it is truly a loving message for you.
If you have an inspiring story that you would like to share
Please tag photos on Instagram with #robinsrocks.
Recommended Stories For You
Patti Sherwin
South Lake Tahoe, California
Trending In: Opinion
- Ask Tessie: How do I handle an annoying coworker?
- Guest column: Generous donors changing lives at Lake Tahoe Community College — 1 student at a time (opinion)
- Letter: ‘Thank you for keeping me updated’
- Guest column: Rebuttal to Clark ‘On Politics’ opinion on gun violence (opinion)
- On Politics: Washoe County assessor stands for the taxpayers (opinion)