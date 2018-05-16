Letter: Use #RobinRocks to remember Tahoe resident Robin Rittenhouse (opinion)

Robin Rittenhouse, a 20-year local, passed away April 8 of ovarian cancer.

Robin was a avid hiker and gardener. She loved collecting rocks on all her many hikes .

To honor her, all her friends started a project called Robins Rocks. They are hand-painted messages that will touch your heart and brighten your soul .

If you have been fortunate enough to find one, just know that it is truly a loving message for you.

If you have an inspiring story that you would like to share



Patti Sherwin

South Lake Tahoe, California