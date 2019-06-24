Letter: Service disruption in Alpine Meadows (opinion)

I doubt this is much news around here, but we have been without cable service for at least the past two months at our mountain retreat in Alpine Meadows. There have been several calls placed, the arrival of at least one tech who said it was an outdoor problem, promises of a call back from a tech that never seems to arrive, and now another unscheduled appointment in the future (too busy to actually plan the appointment I guess).

And yet their bill gets paid faithfully every month.

How in the world does SuddenLink stay in business? If I could mount a dish on the roof, I would have done it long ago.

Thomas N. Tone

Thousand Oaks, California