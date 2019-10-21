Stay pink beyond October and help give cancer the boot (Opinion)

Woman hands giving satin pink ribbon, supporting symbol of breast cancer awareness campaign in October.

Getty Images

With October comes fall hikes, football, pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween parties and the World Series. More importantly however, it’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is a time to recognize breast cancer survivors, remember those we have lost, and above all, take the time to make an appointment with your health care provider for a breast health exam.

When breast cancer is detected early and it’s in the localized stage, it has a five-year relative survival rate of nearly 100%. Early detection includes performing monthly self-checks, and scheduling regular clinical breast exam or mammograms.

Since joining the Barton Foundation in my new role as executive director, I have witnessed the strength and tenacity of this community in the fight against cancer. I am honored to be a part of Barton Health’s efforts to provide resources to patients with all types of cancer through our Cancer Support Services, which provides programs such as counseling sessions, health coaching, nutritional counseling, group exercise classes, acupuncture, yoga, and other local services through our local healthcare system.

Cancer Support Services is the beneficiary of Pink Heavenly, a unique slopeside event at Heavenly Mountain Resort that connects individuals and groups with fundraising to help those living with cancer. I encourage you to make Breast Cancer Awareness Month every month this year, and invite you to join us for the Barton Foundation’s second annual Pink Heavenly on March 21, 2020.

Online registration is now open to form teams, join a team or donate to help give cancer the boot. Last year’s inaugural Pink Heavenly event raised over $54,000, with 225 pink-clad skiers and snowboarders coming together at Heavenly Mountain Resort. For registration, more information about Pink Heavenly, or to sign up to volunteer, call 530.543.5909 or visit pinkheavenly.com.

Chris Kiser is executive director, Barton Foundation