Letter: STMS Club Live celebrates 25th anniversary (opinion)

South Tahoe Middle School will be celebrating its 25th anniversary during its annual awards ceremony on Tuesday, June 5, from 6-9 p.m. at the South Tahoe Middle School Multipurpose Room. Over the years many hundreds of youth have been members of Club Live.

However there are a small number of youth who were very important in the development of the club as it is today. I'm seeking any information whether it be phone numbers, email addresses, or mailing addresses of the following former members:

Rosalie Annand, Erica Aquino, Samantha Barksdale, Tara Becker, Chrissy Benton, Luke Bobeda, Angelee Brown, Will Caglia, Shannon Chatfield, Molly Cocking, Cassie Constantine, Kyra DeSilva Kristin Heller, Zoe Fisher-Holden, Mekaela Hicks, Trevor Johns, Jaime Kennedy, Khloe Knight, Kiva Lefler, Karley Martinez, Zaira Monette, Josh Mitchell, Kylie Novasel, Celina Robinson, Veronica Rosales, Rochell Sawyer, Boris Shiloff, Christian Simental, Patrick Stimac, Ashley Sweeney, Wen Tiong, and Rebecca Wesson.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these former Club Live members I would like to contact them about our event.

Thank you,

Larry Lambdin

South Tahoe MS Club Live Advisor

530-318-5397

foursheep2@aol.com