Letter: Stop with the fun killing, South Lake Tahoe is no retirement community (Opinion)

Dear editor:

To South Lake Tahoe residents, have you ever chatted with a girlfriend about how she wanted to change her husband’s personality and you thought to yourself “How ridiculous – you knew what you were getting when you married him. Why are you trying to change him? Perhaps she just chose wrong in the first place.”

Similarly, those of you who chose to move to South Lake Tahoe with the idea that you could shut down noisy concerts, venues, tourism, and rentals. SLT has always been a fun, tourism-flavored, full of life town. If you want a sleepy retirement village, move to one. (No offense to retirees who enjoy living life to the fullest)

Did you have a wish that once you moved here, Tahoe culture should accommodate you because you’re so special? Are you that entitled?

Enough with the fun-killing. (And revenue killing). Be careful what you wish for.

Tisha Sharpe, South Lake Tahoe