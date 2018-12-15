Successful annual Spaghetti Dinner

Saint Joseph Community Land Trust would like to thank the community for helping us celebrate another successful year at our annual Spaghetti Dinner last month at Saint Theresa's Grace Hall.

Special thanks goes to the Knights of Columbus, Council 10611/St. Theresa and their exemplary chefs who provided the delicious meal.

We would also like to thank Crazy Good Bakery, Lake Tahoe AleWorx and Tahoe Pourhouse for their donation of raffle prizes.

Thank you also to several people who became new members of the Land Trust and to all who participated in the evening. Saint Joseph Community Land Trust is proud to be able to celebrate a full renovation of our affordable apartments at Sierra Gardens this year.

We are grateful to the residents of Sierra Gardens for accommodating the construction schedule, and grateful to Day Builders for completing the beautiful renovations. We look forward to another exciting year.

Saint Joseph Community Land Trust board and staff