Kudos: Successful North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary lobster feed (opinion)

Successful North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary lobster feed

The North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary (NLTCHCA) held its annual Lobster Feed at The Chateau on July 11 with 119 attending. The Chateau chef and staff did a phenomenal job of cooking and serving the lobsters, prawns, sausages, potatoes, corn, onions, garlic, baguette and Klondike bars for dessert.

Our many thanks to all who attended and/or donated. The funds from this event will go toward scholarships to high school seniors going into medically-related fields. We awarded $25,000 in scholarships to the 2019 graduating class.

The auxiliary also buys equipment for the Incline Village Community Hospital.

North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary