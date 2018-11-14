Support for Summer Reading Challenge

The South Lake Tahoe Library wrapped up another great Summer Reading Challenge, which encourages children, teens and adults to read all summer long. Patrons at our library logged a total of 5,236 books and earned a total of 817 prizes! We would like to thank the businesses and organizations that donated prizes and funds to our program.

Prizes that children could choose from included gift certificates from Applebee's Restaurant, Blue Dog Gourmet Pizza, Heavenly Village Cinema, McDonalds, and Modern Makers. Thank you to all of these businesses for their generous donations!

This summer we had five performers for children and their caregivers to enjoy. We would like to thank the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe for sponsoring one of those performers, and the South Tahoe Optimist Club for sponsoring two others. All other performances and prizes, including a great selection of books, were made possible due to the wonderful support from the Friends of the Library.

On behalf of the South Lake Tahoe Library, I want to say thank you again to all of these businesses and organizations for supporting our library and the community that we serve.

Sincerely,

Kimberly Diebolt

Library Assistant

South Lake Tahoe Library