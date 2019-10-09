Letter: Thank you for the balanced reporting on IVGID lawsuit (Opinion)

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank Laney Griffo for her report on IVGID’s lawsuit with Mark Smith. This is a balanced piece of reporting that presents more than one side of an issue, and a great example of investigative reporting.

I know it takes time and effort to reach out to both parties to this lawsuit as well as third “parties” like NPRI. Until recently, our citizens have only heard the biased viewpoints of our GID management.

Thanks for reporting more than just the GID’s commentary that unfortunately does not always align with the best interests of our taxpayers and residents.

Welcome to the community. I look forward to meeting you in person and seeing more examples of your journalistic skills.

Best regards,

Judith Miller,

Incline Village