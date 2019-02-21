Kudos: Thank you for book drive efforts (opinion)

To the South Lake Tahoe Community:

On behalf of the South Lake Tahoe Library I would like to thank those who donated books for the Colusa County Farm Bureau's (CCFB) book drive. The CCFB collected children's books for families and classrooms that lost so much in the Camp Fire.

Thank you to local community member Deborah John and her son, author Jory John, for spearheading the collection of books here in South Lake Tahoe, and organizing the shipment of those items to the CCFB.

Thank you also to the local Soroptimists who provided the drive with a generous push in the final hours. It was heartwarming to see so many adults and children reach out to give the gift of reading to those affected by the Camp Fire.

Sincerely,

Katharine Miller

Branch manager, South Lake Tahoe Library