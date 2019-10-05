Thank you for Fire Fest 2019

Over 100 volunteers, including the Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy cadets, CCCs, county, state, and federal firefighters and public and private agency staff spent a busy Saturday, Sept. 21, hosting Fire Fest 2019. Add to the efforts of our local fire and emergency responders, those crew members of CalStar, Nevada Division of Forestry, Southwest Gas, ServPro, South Tahoe Public Utility District, Belfor, South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling, TRPA, and local agencies and businesses and the Kiwanis with their savory barbecue … you can see why it’s hard to adequately thank everyone.

Hundreds of families attended this year’s Fire Fest at Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe.

Participants enjoyed the K9 and equipment demonstrations, Smokey Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog, smoke house, bounce house, and lots of fun. Working together we raised our community’s awareness about fire prevention, home safety and conservation.

The Tahoe Fire Fest Committee sends a sincere thank you to everyone who worked hard to promote, and who came to enjoy. See you next year!

Leanne Lear

The Tahoe Fire Fest Committee