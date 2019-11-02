Kudos: Thank you to all who made Remarakable Women event such a success (Opinion)

The Tahoe Women’s Community Fund would like to send out a huge thank you to all 200-plus women and men who were members of our collective giving circle this past year. Our collective memberships raised $84,000 that we gave away through our voting process (all members get a vote) to 13 local non-profits who work to improve the lives of community members on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Women’s Community Fund cabinet would also like to thank all the attendees and the Tahoe Daily Tribune for making the Remarkable Women event (and our member celebration) last week such a success. It was very inspiring to see the amazing strength of the women in our community and their supportive families and friends!

In the last four years, TWCF has donated over $200,000 to our community through our memberships. We are currently looking to do even more for 2020, we hope to donate over $100,000, but can only do so with the support of everyone. Get more information and join today at http://www.tahoewomenscommunityfund.org.

And thanks to our Angel of Tahoe — now also the Lady of the Lake — for every dollar you contribute to TWCF through your membership gets matched by Ms. Maloff. Thank you Ms. Maloff and Mr. (Ricky) Reich.

TWCF is truly impressed with all the great community works and people here in South Lake Tahoe. Thank you all … it truly does “take a village!”

Thank you,

The Women’s Fund