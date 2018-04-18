Thank you to Bread & Broth AAD sponsors

Bread & Broth's one focus is to help ease hunger in the Tahoe South Shore Community. As a non-profit, all volunteer organization, B&B succeeds in our mission thanks to the generous support that we receive from our community. In addition to our selfless and committed volunteers, B&B is thankful for our supporters who hold fundraisers and food drives, donate food, supplies and facilities, and make monetary donations to our programs.

Our longest running food service program is the Monday Meal which is served every week of the year at St. Theresa Grace Hall and is funded by B&B's "Adopt A Day of Nourishment" program. Adopt A Day sponsors donate $300 and participate in their designated dinner by helping the B&B volunteers with the dinner's setup, serving and cleanup. B&B would like to acknowledge and thank the following generous AAD sponsors and their outstanding sponsor crew members who have embraced the opportunity to help people in need.

Jeremy Woodford – Jan. 1, Melissa, Craig and Barbara Brittain, Jeremy Woodford

Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra – Jan. 8, Richard Burgess, Penny Fairfield, Robert Fleischer, Pat Frega

Jeremy Woodford – Jan. 15, Craig and Barbara Brittain, Jeremy Woodford

Kirkwood Mountain Resort – Jan. 21, Cara Bourne, Shayne Carlson, Reba Mourao

Jeremy Woodford – Jan. 28, B&B Volunteer

Tahoe Douglas Rotary – Feb. 5, Linda Belloti, Keith Endlich, Greg Felton, Bob Fehskens, Roberta Stillwell, Brian Williams

Heavenly Mountain Resort – Feb. 12, David Hager, Bryan Hickman, Tyler Lehman, Frank Papandrea

Montbleu Resort Casino –Feb. 19, Mindy Bobadilla, Michael Carney, Alexandra Karetov,Donna Shevock, Mike Sutryk

Barton Pharmacy Department – Feb. 26, Cathy Deering, Jeff Koeck, Chrissy Robertson, Celeste Taormina

Bread & Broth