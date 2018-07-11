Letter: Thanks for publishing Malmed’s story (opinion)
July 11, 2018
Thanks so much for publishing Mr. Leon Malmed's recent letter. You speak mounds to what is taking place in our country today. A person could put the names of most of our present administration into his article. And it doesn't seem to be improving. Thank you, Leon, for your story.
Sincerely,
Robert Wolf
South Lake Tahoe, California
Trending In: Opinion
- Guest column: Bringing more workforce housing to Tahoe Lake (opinion)
- Letter: ‘Thank you for keeping me updated’
- Guest column: Renewable energy transformation in South Lake Tahoe a cause for optimism (opinion)
- Tahoe Regional Planning Agency column: Restoration remains on track despite clarity drop (opinion)
- Tahoe Holocaust survivor: Trump administration actions starting to resemble Hitler’s Germany (opinion)
Trending Sitewide
- Report: Median home price in South Lake Tahoe surpasses $500K
- Caltrans to replace Echo Summit Bridge on US 50 (updated)
- Surviving celebrity golf: 6 tips for making the most of the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe
- Guest column: Bringing more workforce housing to Tahoe Lake (opinion)
- El Dorado County Homeless Outreach Team to stay, despite close call