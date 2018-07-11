 Letter: Thanks for publishing Malmed’s story (opinion) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Letter: Thanks for publishing Malmed’s story (opinion)

Thanks so much for publishing Mr. Leon Malmed's recent letter. You speak mounds to what is taking place in our country today. A person could put the names of most of our present administration into his article. And it doesn't seem to be improving. Thank you, Leon, for your story.

Sincerely,

Robert Wolf

South Lake Tahoe, California