Kudos: Thanks for supporting community toy drive (opinion)

The Community Toy Drive would like to thank all the businesses and folks who donated to our Benefit for Christmas Cheer.

Because of your generosity, we were able to raise a significant amount of money for Christmas Cheer. We would also like to thank the public for attending the event and donating new, unwrapped toys and participating in the raffle and silent auction. It was a lot of fun.

We would like to make a heartfelt thank you to: Liberty Utilities, Dart Beverage Center, Iron Nation MC, Harley Davidson of Folsom, Scusa Italian Ristorante, Azul Latin Kitchen, Butter Muffin Smoke Shop, Ski Run Boat Co., Heavenly Mountain Resort, Safari Rose Cruises at Lake Tahoe, Izabella Ristorante Italiano, Harley Davidson of Sacramento, Alberto's Boot Shop, Mott Canyon Tavern & Grill, Base Camp Pizza Co., In-N-Out Burger, Ken's Tire Center, Lilly's Tire Services, E-Tahoe, Anderson's Bicycle Rental, Bert's Cafe, Ernie's Coffee Shop, Big Daddy's Burgers, Izzy's Burger Spa Emerald Bay Bar & Grill, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, O'Reilly's Auto Parts, Napa Auto Parts, Welcome Home Shoppe Gifts and Decor, Tahoe Bike Co., Yellow Submarine, Lake Tahoe Pizza, The Hangar Tap Room and Bottle Shop, Needle Peak Tattoo, Revive Coffee and Wine, The Cork and More, South Shore Bikes, CC's Pirate Treasures, Auto Zone, Emerald Bay Bar and Grill , Blue Zone Sports, Sports LTD, Scotty's Hardware Mike & Lisa Herron, Jay Thoma, Wayne & Sandy McKnight and Carol Olivas.

If we missed you on this list, please know that your donation went a long way to help less fortunate families in South Lake Tahoe. Thank you.

The American Legion Post 795 & American Legion Auxiliary