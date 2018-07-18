Kudos: Thanks to Adopt A Day sponsors (opinion)
July 18, 2018
Helping hungry, at-risk people and making a difference in their lives is the focus of the Bread & Broth organization and our donors and sponsors.
Bread & Broth's "Adopt A Day of Nourishment" program is a way for individuals, families, churches, organizations and businesses to sponsor and participate in serving a hot, nutritious meal on Monday evening at St. Theresa Church Grace Hall.
In addition to Monday evening's full-course meals, donations from local businesses and funds provided by our donors provide 'giveaway' bags filled with canned food, fruit, vegetables, dairy products and bread/pastries to our dinner guests.
Bread & Broth would like to acknowledge and thank the following "Adopt a Day of Nourishment" sponsors and their sponsor crew members for their generosity and good works and deeds in support of food insecure members of our community.
Kirkwood Mountain Resort – May 7 – Nate Hyden, Anthony Jones, Christian Neville, Rebecca Tholl
Barton Hospital Dietitian Department – May 14 – Rebecca Espinel, Jessica Keys, Lynn Norton, Kristine Travis, Jennifer Trew
Recommended Stories For You
LTCC ADVANCE Adult Education Program – May 21 – Steve Berry, Brad Deeds, Shelley Hansen, Michelle Risdon, Michelle Sower
Club Live – May 28 – Robert, Jerry and Tabatha Guebard, Larry Lambin (program lead), Veronica Magana, Ruby Regalado
Heavenly Mountain Resort – June 4 – Kelly Carmichael, James Kayser, Megan Madrid, Cody Rothaus
Janet McDougall – June 18 – Flori Curran, Julie Kucinskas, Janet McDougall, Kathleen Maston
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – June 25 – Susan McDonough, Cheryle Scarborough, Kimberly Templeton, Beatrice Vattima, Brandie Warr
Sunbeam Blinds, Co. – July 2 – Kurt and Laura Rassmussen
To partner with Bread & Broth as an Adopt A Day sponsor, please contact Carol Gerard at carolsgerard@aol.com or 530-542-2876.
Bread & Broth
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe homebuyers who procrastinate will be disappointed
- Second passenger dead, 1 in critical condition following plane crash near Truckee (updated)
- Phish fans trash Stateline area during first of 2 shows at Lake Tahoe
- Demonstrators to host march calling for US 50 pedestrian crossing in South Lake Tahoe
- Ferguson Fire in Yosemite filling Lake Tahoe Basin with smoke