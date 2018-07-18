Kudos: Thanks to Adopt A Day sponsors (opinion)

Helping hungry, at-risk people and making a difference in their lives is the focus of the Bread & Broth organization and our donors and sponsors.

Bread & Broth's "Adopt A Day of Nourishment" program is a way for individuals, families, churches, organizations and businesses to sponsor and participate in serving a hot, nutritious meal on Monday evening at St. Theresa Church Grace Hall.

In addition to Monday evening's full-course meals, donations from local businesses and funds provided by our donors provide 'giveaway' bags filled with canned food, fruit, vegetables, dairy products and bread/pastries to our dinner guests.

Bread & Broth would like to acknowledge and thank the following "Adopt a Day of Nourishment" sponsors and their sponsor crew members for their generosity and good works and deeds in support of food insecure members of our community.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort – May 7 – Nate Hyden, Anthony Jones, Christian Neville, Rebecca Tholl

Barton Hospital Dietitian Department – May 14 – Rebecca Espinel, Jessica Keys, Lynn Norton, Kristine Travis, Jennifer Trew

LTCC ADVANCE Adult Education Program – May 21 – Steve Berry, Brad Deeds, Shelley Hansen, Michelle Risdon, Michelle Sower

Club Live – May 28 – Robert, Jerry and Tabatha Guebard, Larry Lambin (program lead), Veronica Magana, Ruby Regalado

Heavenly Mountain Resort – June 4 – Kelly Carmichael, James Kayser, Megan Madrid, Cody Rothaus

Janet McDougall – June 18 – Flori Curran, Julie Kucinskas, Janet McDougall, Kathleen Maston

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – June 25 – Susan McDonough, Cheryle Scarborough, Kimberly Templeton, Beatrice Vattima, Brandie Warr

Sunbeam Blinds, Co. – July 2 – Kurt and Laura Rassmussen

To partner with Bread & Broth as an Adopt A Day sponsor, please contact Carol Gerard at carolsgerard@aol.com or 530-542-2876.

Bread & Broth