Letter: Thanks to Epic Promise Program (opinion)
April 10, 2018
The PTA members, as well as the students and teachers of the second and third grade classes at Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School would like to extend their thanks to Vail Resorts and the Epic Promise Program for the generous grant we received this year.
For the second year Vail and Epic Promise have generously supplied students with the amazing opportunity to learn to ski or snowboard. Every second and third grade student was given lift tickets, lessons and rental equipment for four days of wonderful fun and learning on the mountain at Heavenly Mountain Resort.
Through this partnership with Vail many students who may never have had the chance to ski or ride were able to experience something new and establish a love for the mountains in which we reside. The ski days also provide a sense of camaraderie between kids who may never have spoken to each other on the playground. Thank you Vail for caring about our kids!
Emma Davies
South Lake Tahoe, California
