Letter: Memorial Day celebration in Incline Village (opinion)

To all Veterans,families, friends and supporters;

The Memorial Day Holiday starts the fabulous summer season here at Lake Tahoe. This holiday means the first trip to the lake, backyard barbecues, first boating trip on the lake and being with family and friends. But Memorial Day has another meaning that sometimes takes a back seat to the festivities.

The true meaning of Memorial Day is to remember, honor and pay tribute to all the men and women who have given their lives in defense of our freedom and our nation. Memorial Day was designated a holiday in 1869 for the purpose of honoring those who died in the Civil War and has since been designated a holiday for all those that have fallen in war and times of conflict. It is named Memorial Day for that reason and to remember our deceased brothers and sisters.

In honor of our fallen heroes we are celebrating the fourth annual Incline Village Veterans Club Commemoration of Memorial Day. This celebration is to be held on Monday, May 28, at the Chateau in Incline Village starting at 1 p.m.

It is free and open to all who wish to attend. Please plan on coming a little early as seating is limited. Following the ceremony there will be light refreshments for all ages, a raffle and kids activities.

Please plan on attending and taking a few moments to stop and remember those who gave their lives in defense of our nation. Veterans of all services were willing to serve, knowing that they might be called on to fight and to die. They deserve to be remembered on this day. It is the one day we can honor and respect their sacrifice that they have paid.

Please join us on this Memorial Day to celebrate for all our veterans,families and friends.

Thank you,

The Incline Village Veterans Club

http://www.yourtahoeplace.com