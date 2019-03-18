Thoughts on TRPA’s reversal on Cave Rock Cove pier

It was good to see the Tribune's coverage of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and its governing board-level denial of a construction permit for a pier at Cave Rock Cove, (Feb. 28 online story.)

The case is interesting partly because the agency seems to have reversed itself at least once prior to the February vote. That's troubling, especially in the context of the permit's rarity and value. Lake Tahoe has a moratorium on new piers, a ban that by some reports goes back to the early-1970s.

In a November story about the permit battle, the Reno Gazette-Journal cited unnamed "real estate agents in the basin" who said a pier at the property would increase the real estate's value by about $500,000.

A piece of paper worth a half-million bucks. The board decision would have been good to know about no matter where the votes fell.

I must admit I was disappointed that Ryan Hoffman's piece did not include a simple tally of board members and their votes. Your readers ought to know which members voted in favor of the property speculators — and old-fashioned libertarian values — and which members realized an 8 by 18-foot plastic patio is not a pier.

Voters don't get to decide who serves on the TRPA board, but the board members are appointed by people who must stand for election. Holding them accountable, by taking names and reporting votes, is important. Remember, you work on behalf of the public.

You sit through those soul-sucking, boring meetings so we don't have to. Thanks and keep at it.

As for the Tribune's headline, "Pier Review" I'm going to call it a dead-even tie with Gazette-Journal's equally silly "Pier Pressure."

If this case winds up in court please stop doing that. Just stop it already. And I'll just be grateful the construction permit battle isn't about a stairway to anywhere.

Scott Christiansen

South Lake Tahoe, California