Letter: Treasonous summit? (opinion)

According to Merriam-Webster, the most searched word on the internet after the "Trump-Putin summit" was "treason."

Definition: "The offense of attempting to overthrow the government of one's country or of assisting its enemies in war; specifically: the act of levying war against the United States or giving aid and comfort to its enemies by one who owes it allegiance."

An omen, perhaps?

John O'Neill

Minden, Nevada