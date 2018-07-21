Letter: Treasonous summit? (opinion)
July 21, 2018
According to Merriam-Webster, the most searched word on the internet after the "Trump-Putin summit" was "treason."
Definition: "The offense of attempting to overthrow the government of one's country or of assisting its enemies in war; specifically: the act of levying war against the United States or giving aid and comfort to its enemies by one who owes it allegiance."
An omen, perhaps?
John O'Neill
Minden, Nevada
