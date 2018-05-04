Kudos: Truly EPIC experience for Sierra House students (opinion)

The Epic Promise Grant allows Sierra House Elementary to take learning from the classroom to the mountains. Through the hard work and dedication of Heavenly employees and the organizational leadership of Mike Allen and Brian Ludlow, our students have the opportunity to experience our mountain sports theme at Heavenly.

Every year, as our students gain experience, this program increases their confidence and their appreciation of this special time on the mountain. We cannot thank the Vail Corporation and the Heavenly team for making our ski/snowboard adventures a reality.

Our experiences on the mountain were EPIC!

Thank you,

The Sierra House Family