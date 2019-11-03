Letter: Trump no ‘Real stable genius’ (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

Every day it becomes more obvious that the current occupant of the White House is not the “Real stable genius” he claims, but a foul mouthed buffoon possessing not a single credential that would make him eligible to be President of the United States, let alone ‘Leader or the Free World’!

The very antithesis of a statesman, this is a man who is so in love with himself he can’t resist flouting his narcissism at every opportunity; a man who brags about ‘falling in love’ with North Korea’s Kim Jung-un, one of the world’s bloodiest dictators; who congratulated Xi Jinping of China on becoming ‘president’ for life (“maybe we should try this”); who claims ‘victory’ after abandoning our allies, the Kurds to the brutality of the Turks and Russians and then sends U. S. forces back into Syria to defend Assad’s oil fields and who proclaims, “there are good people on both sides” after a deadly rally of white supremacists.

And, what of the mindless sycophants at his ‘mega’ rallies chanting, “lock her up, lock her up”, “send ‘em back, send ‘em back” (think, ‘Sieg Heil, Sieg Heil’?).

I have participated in every presidential election since I became eligible to vote (at age 87, that’s a lot of elections!) and obviously have lived under many Presidents for whom I didn’t vote. Indeed, most Americans have lived and survived under administrations that were not of their choosing, but in our lifetime, there has never been a more chilling scenario then the one now unfolding in our country.

History, I believe, will not view kindly those who continue to defend the indefensible.

John O’Neill

Minden, Nev.