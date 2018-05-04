Kudos: Very special celebration of life for Ronson Sakioka (opinion)

On behalf of the family and friends of Ronson Sakioka, I would like to thank Heavenly Mountain Resort for hosting Ronson's celebration of life. It truly was a celebration at one of Ronson's most beloved places — the California Lodge.

Although Heavenly is part of a larger corporation, the resort cares about and is part of our local community. The final ski run of the day in memory of Ronson was awesome. The rain was coming down but that did not deter the Face Rats. They are an extraordinary bunch.

A special thank you also to Kenny Curtzwiler of K&K Services and Mark Gandt of Sports Ltd. for organizing this one-of-a-kind event for a one-of-kind guy.

Jackie Sakioka