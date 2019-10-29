Letter: We don’t need a familiar name for 1st Assembly District (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

Having a familiar political name is not the criterion we need for election to California’s 1st Assembly District.

Pay attention, look for the experience, values and commitment needed for this position.

Vote for Elizabeth Betancourt – a person experienced in forest and water resource issues, an individual who appreciates the diversity of district one’s population and its interests.

Send in your ballot now. You owe it to the future of Truckee and Nevada County.

Mary Hart Thompson

Truckee, Calif.