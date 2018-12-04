Letter: We must make meaningful changes to prevent catastrophic fires (opinion)

The majority of the most destructive fires we are witnessing are human caused. The frequency and severity is unsustainable.

Solutions will be expensive, controversial, and unpopular, but must include population considerations, development and encroachment restrictions, stiff fines and penalties, and science based rules and regulations.

If we refuse to take action, then we deserve the coming atrocities, but the wildlife and other living things that have flourished here for millennia do not.

Frank Eichenberg

South Lake Tahoe, California