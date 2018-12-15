Wonderful holiday party

We are so grateful to Harveys Lake Tahoe for hosting a wonderful holiday Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 1.

We appreciate the excellence of all arrangements by Paula Scardi, convention services manager; Sherri Newberger, convention office; Arnaud Robin, sales manager; the very efficient courteous and cooperative assistance and service by Brad Budd, banquet operations manager; Mike Tyrell, banquet captain; Dee Robinson; Debbie Telesco; Raul Aguilar; Samuel Garcia; and all the staff. Everything went very smoothly. We enjoyed excellent food.

In addition, we appreciate the great music of Fabrizio and the delightful performance of Marcia Sarosik's "Lake Tahoe Shining Stars" dancers.

Arline June Gordon

Event chairperson, South Lake Tahoe Senior Citizens, Inc.