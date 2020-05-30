Matthew Wonnacott

Together, we have helped to keep each other safe. Staying home and practicing social distancing helped reduce the spread, and enabled Barton to adapt and prepare for the impacts of COVID-19.

Now it is time to get back to making sure you are feeling your best, and Barton is here to provide the care you and your family needs, when you need it.

Your health is essential, and the providers at Barton who make it a priority urge you to do the same. As things begin to re-open across the state, re-open your connection with health care and don’t defer seeking medical services when needed. Medical offices, including Barton Urgent Care and Barton’s Emergency Department are safe and available.

Additionally, Barton has expanded appointment options to include virtual pathways through secure telehealth platforms like Zoom Health, phone appointments with a clinician, and communications with providers through our MyChart platform.

The safety of our patients and team members continues to be our top priority, and you’ll notice evidence of this next time you visit Barton Memorial Hospital, or any facility in our healthcare system.

Our offices have implemented protocols to reduce exposure for both patients and healthcare workers, including the use of Virtual Visits when appropriate. When in-person medical care is needed, Barton requires fask masks and follows CDC screening guidelines prior to entry, and along with heightened disinfecting practices, we’ve updated the flow of our reception and patient care areas to maintain appropriate social distancing.

Doctor’s orders: don’t put your health on hold.

Postponing or neglecting the care you need can have detrimental effects on your short and long-term health.

Those with chronic medical conditions should continue to see their provider to ensure proper maintenance and oversight.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or proceed to Barton’s 24/7 emergency department, and if you are in need of care, don’t delay in seeking an appointment.

Barton will continue to be here for you and care for you, just as you have shown care for us while we meet the challenges of COVID-19.

The handmade facemasks, donations and heart-felt messages Barton has received during this health crisis signal our community’s collective strength and determination to get through this together.

On behalf of Barton physicians and health care workers, thank you.

We promise to continue putting your health and safety first.

Dr. Matthew Wonnacott is chief medical officer at Barton Health.