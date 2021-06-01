Optimist Club fishing derby on Saturday is free for kids
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The annual South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club Dale Sare Memorial Fishing Derby will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5 at Sawmill Pond.
The event is free for kids 14 year of age or younger and bait and tackle will be available.
Free hot dogs, drinks and raffle tickets will be available for kids.
Tahoe Fly fishing personnel will provide expert guidance and a fish cleaning table.
The event is sponsored by the Optimist Club and Raley’s.
For more information, email tahoeoptimist@gmail.com.
