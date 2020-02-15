Letter: Our firefighters must have equipment they need, Yes on ‘B’ (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

At a meeting on Jan. 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of Tahoe Paradise Recreation and Park District (Paradise Park) unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the passage of Measure B to enable Lake Valley Fire District acquire and maintain new equipment for the prevention and suppression of wildfire in our community.

Facing the increased threat of wild fires, it is essential that our firefighters have the equipment they need to keep themselves and us safe.

Please vote yes on Measure B.

Sincerely,

Joseph Cardinale, Judy Clot, Peter Nelligan, Fawne Triggs, Tom Meyer, board of directors