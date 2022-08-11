‘Our only concern is to get Kiely back’: Officials struggle to find clues in case of missing teen

Placer County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Angela Musallam gives an update on the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced some new developments in the search for missing teenager Kiely Rodni.

Rodni, 16, was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at a party attended by hundreds of kids near the Prosser Family Campground.

Footage from a Truckee business’ surveillance camera was obtained by a Truckee Police Department detective, according to Placer County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Angela Musallam. The footage, taken at 6:08 p.m., before Rodni arrived at the party, is the last image of her before her disappearance.

Additionally, she was loaned a black hoodie from a friend that is believed was still in her possession when she disappeared. She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies brand pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans shoes, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

“We continue to investigate what comes to us,” said Musallam. “We continue to exhaust every lead. We urge the public to please, if anybody knows these 200 to 300 juveniles or young adults who were at the Prosser Family Campground between Friday evening and early Saturday morning to please come forward.”

Musallam indicated law enforcement officials have yet to speak with anyone who saw Rodni leave the party.

Anyone who has information about Rodni and her whereabouts should call the tip line at 530-581-6320 option 7. Additionally, an email tip line has been set up at sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov .

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Brown said roughly 3,000 man hours have been spent in the search for Rodni. Efforts have included air support, canine units, watercraft, sonar, swimmers, UTVs and more from the local, state, and federal levels.

“There’s been nothing held back resource-wise in an attempt to try and locate Kiely,” said Brown.

Brown indicated that officials and volunteers have been making use of CalTopo backcountry software to track which areas have been searched.

“We’re struggling with clues, and so searches aren’t super successful. At this point, we have a point last seen, and we’re expanding beyond that point last seen in a systematic way,” said Brown.

“We want to be able to supply all the right answers, especially to the family,” he added. “It’s hard to look somebody in the face and tell them you don’t have those answers.”

Rodni is described as caucasian, about 5-foot-7, 115 pounds with blonde hair, hazel eyes and has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CR-V, license plate number 8YUR127, is also still missing.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Josh Barnhart indicated the FBI has dedicated roughly 50 members of its personnel to the search, and that right now investigators are sifting through video that’s poured in from the party, residents, and businesses.

“We do not have any new leads and that, I can tell you, is very frustrating for us … anyone that was at the party that night, please come tell law enforcement,” said Barnhart. “Please go to the tip line. We believe that someone knows. Someone saw her but they’re not coming forward. We urge people to come forward. Again, we’ll reiterate that we’re not concerned about what was happening at the party. Our only concern is to get Kiely back.”

A GoFundMe campaign at http://www.gofundme.com/f/increase-kielys-reward-lets-bring-her-home has been set up to raise funds to reward anyone with information that leads to the safe return of Rodni.

