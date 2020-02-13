Out-of-the-box ideas for Valentine’s Day at Lake Tahoe

Valentine’s Day traditionally includes roses, dinner and chocolate.

But here at Lake Tahoe, we are blessed with the outdoors which provide opportunities to branch out from the ordinary lover’s day celebration.

Whether you are honoring galentine’s day or a romantic Valentine’s Day, here are several out-of-the-box ideas for lovers around the lake.

Sweets & Sips 2020

South Lake Brewing Company and Crazy Good Bakery are coming together to bring sweet treats and specialty beer flight pairings this Valentine’s Day.

The 2nd annual Sweet & Sips starts at noon Friday, Feb. 14, at the brewing company.

Bring your date, your friends or just come solo and try five 5-ounce craft beers along with five handcrafted pastries from Crazy Good.

Craft beers include Marlette Sunrise Blood Orange Blonde, Kook Joose Juicy IPA, Barrett Brown Ale, Javanaut Nitro Coffee Stout and Gnargoyle Bourbon Barrel Age Blend.

Pastries will be announced, but it’s safe to say, they’ll be crazy good.

During the pairing, there will be live music from 5-9 p.m. by Fabrizio.

Beware, they do sell out so buy your tickets early or show up early to the event.

Tickets are $20. Reserve your pairings at http://www.southlakebeer.com.

Valentines Day on the slopes

If your ideal Valentine’s Day means hitting the slopes, Lake Tahoe ski resort’s have you covered.

At Northstar California guests can toast their Valentine at Tost 8350, the resorts ski-up bubbly bar.

Cheer to love with a glass of bubbly or apple cider at 2 p.m. (it’s recommended you get in line at 1:30 p.m., because glasses are first-come, first-served).

Light snacks and sparkling wine available for purchase at the bar.

This is limited to skiers and riders due to the location being high on the mountain.

Reservations may be made at Tost 8350.

Toast with a view and private seating around a cozy fireplace with a bottle of Taittinger Brut Champagne and a charcuterie board.

Tickets for Tost 8350 start at $70 with additional variations available.

Reserve at northstarcalifornia.com.

Great Sierra Elopement

If you are feeling really spontaneous, get married at 8,852 feet.

The Great Sierra Elopement will take place Friday at Sierra-at-Tahoe with up to 14 couples.

Say, “I do” with wide open views of Pyramid Peak, Huckleberry Canyon and Lovers Leap from 360 Smokehouse BBQ.

Before taking a “just married” run down the mountain, Sierra-at-Tahoe will offer a celebratory complimentary beverage to the newlyweds.

This winter wedding opportunity is $100 per couple. Pre-register online at http://www.sierraattahoe.com.

Note that a valid marriage license and ability to make a deposit are necessary.

Sunset Sweetheart Trek

From 4-6:30 p.m., on Valentine’s Day, the Tahoe Rim Trail Association will host the Sunset Sweetheart Trek.

This trek is reserved for members of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association, however if you are not a member, visit their website and easily become one while supporting a committed organization.

This scenic 3-mile trek begins at the Kingsbury North trailhead.

Views will include the Desolation Wilderness during sunset which should provide great photo opportunities.

Guides will bring wine, cheese and other goodies to help celebrate.

Sign up at http://www.tahoerimtrail.org.

Make sure to bring a reusable cup and warm clothes on your adventure.

High Mountain Greenery Botanical Bazaar Cactus Workshop

Bring your Valentine or galentine crew to High Mountain Greenery for a Valentine’s Day workshop to create a potted cactus garden.

While each guest creates their own cactus garden, the creation is a team effort.

This workshop is perfect for those who want to get earthy while experiencing this unique botanical shop.

The class is $24 per guest or $48 total for a pair.

The class is limited to 10 pairs.

Reserve your spots at the shop, on Facebook or call 530-600-4447.

Metal Echo Valentine

Are you the type to prefer hard rock and heavy metal on Valentine’s Day?

If so, Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will be hosting a Metal Echo, rock-n-roll Valentine’s Night.

There will be hard rock, 90’s grunge, 90’s alternative and heavy metal music starting at 9 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Cruise at Zephyr Cove

The annual Valentine’s Day Cruise at Zephyr Cove Resort and Marina will take float on the infamous M.S Dixie II.

From 5-8 p.m., celebrate by cruising around Emerald Bay with a glass of champagne in hand, a romantic dinner for two along with live music.

Tickets are $125 per adult and $55 per child.

Reserve your space at http://www.zephyrcove.com.

For the Adventurous Valentine

Even though there is snow on the ground, that shouldn’t stop you from getting outdoorsy.

For the couple that honors nature and the outdoors, spend the evening with your star-crossed lover under the stars on a snow covered beach or in the mountains.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money on this one.

Pack your bag with some wine, treats, a cozy blanket and head outdoors.

Being out in the wilderness is an intimate and romantic way to spend your Valentine’s Day.

Catch the sunset or maybe even sunrise.