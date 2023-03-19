Outdoor brand Stio to open location in South Lake Tahoe

Stio will be celebrating the grand opening of their South Lake Tahoe mountain studio March 24 - 26.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With the Lake Tahoe Basin being a hub for outdoor recreation and adventure, the lifestyle brand Stio is gearing up to open their ninth location in the United States in South Lake Tahoe.

The apparel brand was founded in 2011 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and since its initial opening 12 years ago, the brand has opened eight retail stores across Utah, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Idaho, Oregon, and Wyoming; with South Lake Tahoe being Stio’s first location in California.

“Stio was founded in the mountains and made for the mountains, which is a huge part of the brand and our roots in the mountain culture,” said Stio Communications Manager Sarah Niklas. “We make technical and versatile clothing for the epic, everyday moments.”

Initially founded on the idea of inspiring connection with the outdoors, Stio celebrates outdoor recreation through functional products infused with “mountain soul.”

Stio’s newest location in South Lake Tahoe will be offering a variety of outdoor apparel from their collections. From intense winter storm adventures to relaxing days recovering at home, Stio offers something for everyone apart of mountain culture.

“Stio is a four-seasons brand, while we’re best known for our ski wear, during the summer you can find clothing such as quick-dry tops and boardshorts, mountain biking apparel, and more,” Megan Odom, Retail Director for Stio said. “We offer goods year-round that benefit the mountain community in totality.”

When initially laying the framework for bringing the mountain studio to fruition, the Stio team deciphered why South Lake Tahoe is the perfect location for their first studio in California.

“When we talk about retail expansion, we think about where our customers are and where they recreate,” Odom said. “When we are weighing new markets, we always ask questions and want Stio to fit around ‘the right site, at the right time, in the right community,’ and where we also have recreation access and where we can meet our current and future customers.”

Upon the first visit to Stio’s South Lake Tahoe location in spring 2022, Odom and the Stio team were eager to bring the mountain studio to life for both locals and visitors to enjoy.

“In South Lake Tahoe I think we’ve been able to find the perfect blend of having a year-round community that really invests locally in the outdoors and is passionate about getting people outside, but is also a recreational destination for our current customers as well as has the ability to reach a larger population,” Odom said. “I feel really lucky we were able to have South Lake Tahoe be our first mountain studio in California.”

Stio will be celebrating the grand opening of their South Lake Tahoe mountain studio March 24 – 26.

The Stio team has been designing the South Lake Tahoe studio to inspire a lifestyle in the mountains, with minimalistic design to allow the brand’s unique apparel to shine, as well as incorporation of interactive design elements such as a lift chair to try on footwear and Stio’s signature guitar wall for guests to enjoy.

“We have a lot of great colors and strong brand stories that are incorporated into our apparel so that people can learn more about Stio,” Odom said. “The outdoor industry has a lot of brands to choose from, but we feel like we make great stuff in the midst of the outdoor industry.”

The mountain brand is also eager that the South Lake Tahoe location will have flexible space to host community events throughout the year and serve as a communal location for locals to enjoy.

In celebration of the grand opening for Stio’s South Lake Tahoe mountain studio, the apparel brand is excited to celebrate their opening with the community. The new location will be officially opening on Friday, March 24, and Friday – Sunday the location will be offering beer and live music. Stio will also be offering free ski tunes from Blue Zone Sports from 2 – 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Stio will also be doing raffles everyday throughout the weekend.

“Some of our raffle prizes are a $250 gift card to Stio, Sierra-at-Tahoe lift tickets, and other Stio products,” Niklas said. “We’ll also have TAMBA and Clean up the Lake there providing information and support to those who visit.”

Looking forward, Stio is excited to become rooted in the South Lake Tahoe community and become a resource to their staff as well as other community members.

“I am really excited to join an incredibly established outdoor community that’s really committed to supporting environmental impact and activities in the outdoors,” Odom said. “We’re so excited to join the community alongside other local businesses offering good products and building on relationships in South Lake Tahoe both with our staff and other community members, organizations, and businesses.”

Stio will officially open its doors to the South Lake Tahoe mountain studio on Friday, March 24, and will celebrate the grand opening March 24-26. The South Lake Tahoe mountain studio is located at 4101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard Suite 300.

For more information, visit: https://www.stio.com/pages/tahoe-store