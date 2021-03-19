Outdoors Act helping to fund Forest Service projects at Tahoe

The USDA Forest Service on Thursday announced the additional investment of more than $218 million to fund Great American Outdoors Act projects to conserve critical forest and wetland habitat, support rural economic recovery and increase public access to national forests.

This investment is made possible by leveraging Land and Water Conservation Funds provided by Congress and is in addition to the recently-announced $285 million investment provided by National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Funds. This combined investment totals more than half a billion in funds.

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has five projects in California and Nevada that will be funded through the act.

“This Great American Outdoors Act funding allows us and our partners to now address critical deferred maintenance projects that will better improve the quality of services offered to Californians and those who visit our beautiful national forests,” said Randy Moore, regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region, in a press release.

The projects in Lake Tahoe include access improvements and road resurfacing, reconstructing Tyrolean Downhill Trail in Incline Village which will create about half a dozen jobs, improve visitor service, correct accessibility non-compliance, reduce deferred maintenance and replace substandard campground amenities.

For a detailed project list, visit here .

The Forest Service administers two LWCF programs – the Forest Legacy Program and the Land Acquisition program. Together, these programs conserve critical and strategic lands across the nation’s forests on both private and public lands.

In total, the Forest Service will invest more than $94 million nationwide to fund 28 projects under the Forest Legacy Program, and $123 million to fund Land Acquisition Program projects, including projects for recreation access and other purposes.

For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r5/landmanagement/projects/?cid=fseprd796823 .

For more information on the Great American Outdoors Act and related projects, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/gaoa .