Over 500 ballots require signature fixes with race for commissioner down to wire

STATELINE, Nev. — There are still more than 500 ballots sitting in the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office that won’t be counted unless the voters who mailed them in fix their signatures by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Only 17 votes separate District 1 Commissioner Dave Nelson and challenger Danny Tarkanian in the Republican primary.

Republicans make up an estimated 310 of the rejected ballots, according to information provided by election officials on Friday afternoon.

Of those Republican ballots, around 185 had signatures that didn’t match county records and another 126 weren’t signed at all.

What was a flood of ballots arriving in the mail on Wednesday turned into a trickle of about 20 ballots by Friday, according to Election Administrator Dena Dawson. Around two-dozen voters fixed their ballots on Friday, Dawson said.

Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis said voters have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to come fix their ballots. The Clerk’s office has mailed notices to residents that their ballots were rejected.

Friday’s update will be the last one until after the final deadline 5 p.m. Friday.

Voters can check the status of their ballots at govotedouglas.com