Over a foot of snow possible Monday for Tahoe region

It was a bluebird powder day Friday at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.



Rain and heavy snow is on its way to Lake Tahoe on Monday, but an expected stormy week has mostly fizzled.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect at 10 a.m. Monday and lasts through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has also issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the greater Lake Tahoe region that is in effect through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather service is calling for 2-8 inches of snow above 6,000 feet and 10 to 18 inches above 7,000 feet and wind up to 55 mph, with gusts as high as 100 mph over ridge tops.

Officials say the heaviest snow will fall between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with bands of snow continuing in the evening affecting the commute home from work.

Officials say the strong wind and heavy snowfall could cause whiteout conditions in the mountains, especially over passes, for motorists with snow rates greater than 2 inches per hour.

The wind could also cause tree damage and downed power lines. The lake will also be rocking with 2 to 5 foot waves expected.

Be sure to carry chains and also extra food, water and clothing if traveling in the mountains.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.

Officials say there is high avalanche danger for Monday with high intensity snowfall and strong wind loading new snow onto an already weak snowpack and creating dangerous conditions. Natural and human-triggered avalanches are expected with some possibly becoming large and destructive.

Officials advise that traveling in, near or below avalanche terrain should be avoided, including steep slopes below the treeline.

For more information, visit https://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org or http://www.avalanche.org for more detailed information.

Weather officials late last week issued a special statement about a weather pattern shift to a stormy week for Tahoe, but those storms have mostly dissipated.

After Monday’s storm leaves the area, Tuesday will be sunny with highs nearing 45 and the lows in the high teens to low 20s.

There is a slight chance for rain showers Wednesday afternoon and evening with highs around 45. Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy with the high about 45 and Friday will be breezy with a chance of snow.