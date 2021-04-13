Over the Edge to host bike swap this month

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With the rise in popularity in bike riding during the pandemic, Over The Edge Tahoe is hosting a bike swap later this month.

The event is a consignment event where people can buy or sell used bikes.

Sellers will drop off their bikes the week leading up to the event. They will choose between receiving a check for 85% of the sale value or store credit for 100% of the sale value.

Over the Edge will do a little safety check during drop-off to make sure it is in rideable condition. The seller gets to set the sale price, but they are encouraged to go with a sensible price to encourage the bike to sell.

Buyers can find a used bike to ease into the sport without throwing down the cash for a new bike.

There will be an espresso bar and the Ritual Coffee will be flowing. They will also have a beer fridge stocked with South Lake Brewing Company beer.

Social distancing is encouraged and they will limit the number of people in the courtyard and in the shop at one time. Masks will be required.

After the swap, a donation will be made to the Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association.

The swap will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/736711890381162 .