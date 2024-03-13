Overland Meat and Seafood Company hosts Bread & Broth Adopt a Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. Thanks to the Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship hosted by the Overland Meat and Seafood Company on March 4, the Bread & Broth Monday Meal dinner guests who braved the aftereffects of the three-day snowstorm enjoyed a hearty and filling meal. The B&B cooks served up Sloppy Joes, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and french fries along with the dinner guest’s choice of a wide variety of cakes and pies. A perfect meal to offset the cold and dreary weather.

The $350.00 Adopt a Day fee donated by Overland Meat and Seafood Company helped cover the costs of the meal’s food, utilities, and dinner supplies. Although only 65 dinner guests managed to make the meal on March 4th, Bread & Broth has served up to 133 dinner guests at our Monday Meals.

Victor Gomez and Marimar Perez, owners of the Overland Meat and Seafood Company, also included team members Hilario Vallejo and Brian Cohen (Overland’s previous owner) on their Adopt A Day volunteer crew and they were a delight to have join the B&B volunteers with the meal’s setup, serving, and cleanup. Overland Meat and Seafood Company, established in 1987, is the only full-service meat market in South Lake Tahoe and has received the “Best in Tahoe” many times throughout the years.

“It was such an honor to be part of this Monday Meal dinner,” said Victor. “Our community is fortunate to have this hot meal service available to them.”

Left to Right: Victor Gomez, Marimar Perez, Brian Cohen, Hilario Vallejo. Provided

Victor and the rest of the Overland crew kept busy during their three hours of their volunteer service. In addition to the normal dinner volunteer activities, they also helped with drying the meal’s dishware, pots and pans, and utensils and were very welcoming and kind to the dinner guests as they manned the serving line.

“Proud and honored to serve the community which we live in,” shared Brian as he took a break from serving and helping B&B’s dishwasher by drying the dishes, pots and pans, and equipment needed to prepare and serve the evening’s meal. Providing excellent service to the community is something the Overland AAD crew members are very familiar with.

